Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

