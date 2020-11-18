Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

