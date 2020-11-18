Barclays Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $103.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 578,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

