Banco Santander S.A. Sells 473 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.21.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

