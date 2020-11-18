Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,198 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.