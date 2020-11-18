Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 241.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

