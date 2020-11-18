Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 9,545 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

