Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 7,290 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 234,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

The Allstate stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

