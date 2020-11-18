Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 59 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.