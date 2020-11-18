Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 5,474 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

MAS opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

