Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 24,523 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

