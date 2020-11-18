Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.62. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

