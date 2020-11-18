Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.79 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.36. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.61.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,917 shares of company stock valued at $51,471,298. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

