Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

