Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

NYSE:PH opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

