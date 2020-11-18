Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 37.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,054.32 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

