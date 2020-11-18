Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,036,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $216.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.47, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

