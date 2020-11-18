Banco Santander S.A. Has $917,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.