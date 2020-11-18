Banco Santander S.A. Has $853,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,867.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.69 and its 200-day moving average is $302.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

