Banco Santander S.A. Has $811,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,304.59.

CMG stock opened at $1,268.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,282.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,157.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.