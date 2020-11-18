Banco Santander S.A. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

