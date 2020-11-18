Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,213,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.