Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

