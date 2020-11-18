Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 704,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.