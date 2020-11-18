Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

OKTA opened at $226.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -119.12 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $415,046.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,692.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.