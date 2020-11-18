Banco Santander S.A. Buys 870 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,793 shares of company stock worth $7,042,323. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.