Banco Santander S.A. Buys 4,755 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

