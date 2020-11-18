Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price upped by Barclays from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 817,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,487,000 after acquiring an additional 191,030 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

