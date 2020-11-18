Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

In other news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

