B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.07

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 138,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,383 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,037,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

