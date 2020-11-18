Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Aytu BioScience has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

AYTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu BioScience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

