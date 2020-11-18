Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 437.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

