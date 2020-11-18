Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.11

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 3118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $522.45 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 793,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.