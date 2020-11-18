Avangrid, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avangrid by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

