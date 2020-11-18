Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

TSE:ACB opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.29. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$51.84.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

