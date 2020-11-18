AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 1,417.28% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $175.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

