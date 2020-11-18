Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ATH stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Athene will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,285,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 432,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

