ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.63

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 6049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASGN by 113.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

