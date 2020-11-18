Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.53% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $107,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

