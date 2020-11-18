Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%.

RKDA opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.70.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

RKDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.