Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Platinum Group Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.96 $473.17 million $0.97 73.81 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$16.78 million N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -23.46%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Platinum Group Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.