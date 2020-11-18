Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($9.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.32) to ($9.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 301,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $312,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.