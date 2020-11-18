American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Well stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. American Well has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

