American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $118,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

