Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has $95.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

