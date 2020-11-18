Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.91

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 47487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 173.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,784 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,593,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 71.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 322.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

