Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Announces Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALTG opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

