Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 117.93% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

ALPN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.55. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

