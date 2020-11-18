Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 933.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,600.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,505.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

