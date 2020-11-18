Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 933.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,600.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,505.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

